Chuckwagon horse dies at Calgary Stampede
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 12:46PM MDT
A 14-year-old chuckwagon horse died Monday at the Calgary Stampede, as the result of what the Stampede described as a 'serious medical condition.'
The gelding passed through a thorough veterinary exam prior to the races.
A post-mortem is underway to determine the cause of the medical condition.
The Stampede said at this time there's no indication that the medical condition is specific to chuckwagon racing.