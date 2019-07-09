A 14-year-old chuckwagon horse died Monday at the Calgary Stampede, as the result of what the Stampede described as a 'serious medical condition.'

The gelding passed through a thorough veterinary exam prior to the races.

A post-mortem is underway to determine the cause of the medical condition.

The Stampede said at this time there's no indication that the medical condition is specific to chuckwagon racing.