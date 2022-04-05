CIFF launches new podcast series with interview with Canadian Oscar-winner Ben Proudfoot

The Calgary International Film Festival is launching a new podcast about movies with a Canadian Oscar winner.

It's called Movie Night with CIFF and it launched Tuesday with an interview with guest Ben Proudfoot, fresh off winning an Oscar for Best Documentary (Short Subject) for The Queen of Basketball.

It tells the story of basketball pioneer Luisa "Lucy" Harris Stewart who, in the 1970s, led a rural Mississippi college to three national titles. She went on to score the first basket in women's Olympic history, before becoming the first – and only – woman drafted by the NBA in 1976.

Proudfoot's previous film, A Concerto is a Conversation, also received an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary (Short Subject).

“We started the CIFF podcast as a fun, new way to connect with filmmakers from all around the world and share our love for movies. Movie Night with CIFF is all about bringing insightful and entertaining content surrounding the world of cinema to our audiences in a way that is fun and cheeky but also accessible,” said Gaby Aguilar, the podcast’s main host and CIFF’s marketing content coordinator. “And it’s so cool that we are kicking things off with an Oscar winner!”

Ben Proudfoot, winner of the award for best documentary short subject for "The Queen of Basketball," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Future podcasts will feature guests that feature other movie-lovers and movie makers. It will be "packed with tongue-in-cheek interviews and creative new games, making it an artful and entertaining celebration of film, society and culture."

The podcast airs Tuesday on CJSW at 11:30 a.m. and again at 8:30 p.m. It will also be available on Spotify and Apple Music, and through CIFF's website.