CIFF lineup includes Cannes Palme d'Or winning satire Triangle of Sadness, and many others

Calgary movie lovers won't have to fly to France to see the Palme d'Or winning film Triangle of Sadness this fall.

That's because the Cannes prize winner is among the films announced as part of the Calgary International Film Festival's 2022 lineup earlier this week.

Triangle of Sadness, directed by Sweden's Ruben Ostlund, stars Woody Harrelson as a Marxist yacht captain. It's a satire that received an eight minute long standing ovation when it was screened at Cannes, a film festival in the south of France famous for its opulent yacht parties.

Also being screened in Calgary is Broker, Japanese director Hirakazu Kore-eda's film that stars Korean actor Song Kang-ho (Parasite), who won Best Actor at Cannes.

Broker stars Cannes Best Actor winner Song Kang-ho, who was also in Parasite.

Other films of note being screened at CIFF include Final Cut, a French remake of a Japanese zombie film; Decision to Leave, a noir thriller directed by Park Chan-wook; Emily, a biopic of Wuthering Heights author Emily Bronte starring Emma Mackey as Bronte; and Riceboy Sleeps, a Canadian film about the challenges one South Korean family faces adjusting to life in Canada.

"We are incredibly excited to be the presenting partner for CIFF this year to support local filmmakers and the creative industries in Alberta, as well as help shine a spotlight on filmmakers and talent from around the world," said Wellington Holbrook, CEO of connectFirst Credit Union.

Emma Mackey in Emily, a biopic about Wuthering Heights author Emily Bronte

"There’s no better feeling than seeing Calgary come alive for a special event – the city becomes electric. It’s going to be especially true with the calibre of talent that CIFF is featuring in their lineup this year, it’s going to be spectacular. We can't wait to see everyone at the theatre to celebrate these amazing films."

The festival is also screening a number of short films, including The Flying Sailor by Academy Award-nominated, Alberta-based animation directors Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis, which was inspired by the Halifax explosion of 1917.

The festival is also screening a number of short films, including The Flying Sailor by Academy Award-nominated, Alberta-based animation directors Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis, which was inspired by the Halifax explosion of 1917.

Single film tickets go on sale Sept. 8. The festival starts September 22.