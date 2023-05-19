Cigarette suspected of sparking southwest Calgary grass fire

A cigarette is suspected to have sparked a grass fire in southwest Calgary Friday afternoon.

The fire started a little after 4 p.m. at 69 Street and 14 Avenue S.W. It spread into the Strathcona Ravine and got within throwing distance of a few homes.

A few homeowners helped fire crews to fight it with their garden hoses.

A Calgary Fire Department spokesperson confirmed that the fire has been brought under control.

The CFD reminds everyone that it's extremely dry out there, so please don't throw your cigarette butts out on the ground.