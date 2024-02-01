CALGARY
Calgary

    Cineplex offering $5 movies every Tuesday in February

    Cineplex theatres are offering $5 movies on Tuesdays throughout February Cineplex theatres are offering $5 movies on Tuesdays throughout February
    Going to the movies just got a whole lot more affordable, thanks to a new Cineplex deal.

    The company announced Thursday in a media release that general admission tickets for Tuesdays throughout February will be five bucks (plus tax).

    Small bags of popcorn will also be $5, but soda will remain at regular prices.

    The last time you could go to the movies at Cineplex theatres for $5 was 25 years ago.

    "We're taking Tuesday pricing back to the late 90s when Canadians were running to see iconic movies like Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, The Sixth Sense, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Toy Story 2 and The Matrix," said Cineplex EVP and chief marketing officer Sara Moore. "As the country's top entertainment destination, we are delighted to give Canadians more reasons to come in from the cold to experience movie magic with friends and family this February.”

    The special price is not valid for non-feature films and special event presentations. Online orders are subject to an additional $1.50 handling charge.

