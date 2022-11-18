Cineplex teams up with Boys and Girls Club to present free movies

For Calgary parents trying to navigate inflated prices for just about everything, Cineplex has two words that will be music to your ears: free movies.

Saturday morning at select Cineplex theatres across the city, the theatre chain will be presenting free screenings of a lineup of films that include Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Lost City and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On the Run.

It's all part of Cineplex's 10th edition of Community Day. This year, they're teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club of Canada, which receives one dollar from every concession item sold during Community Day screenings.

Select concession items such as popcorn, drinks and candy will be offered at discounted prices.

Select Cineplex theatres will be screening free movies Saturday morning as part of Community Day

"We've had a really good response to it (Community Day)," said Cory Mackenzie, the general manager of Scotiabank Chinook theatres. "It's a good way to extend a hand back to the community."

Doors open at 9 a.m., with the first screenings as early as 9:30 a.m. It's rush seating, and Mackenzie said some screenings have sold out in the past.

"We're happy to be doing it again," Mackenzie said. "Let's see if we can get some donations for the Boys and Girls Club."

To find out more about Community Day, go here.