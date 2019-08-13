Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Calgary with the show, Luzia, set to wow crowds under the big top.

The cast and crew are getting ready for opening night this week.

This is the first time Cirque is presenting its show, Luzia, in Calgary.

According to the company’s website, Luzia is "a waking dream of Mexico."

“Luzia takes you to an imaginary Mexico, like in a waking dream, where light (“luz” in Spanish) quenches the spirit and rain soothes the south,” it reads.

“With a surrealistic series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, Luzia cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity.”

Luzia opens Aug. 16 and runs until Sept. 22 at Stampede Park.