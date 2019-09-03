International arrivals had a surprise waiting for them as they exited the airport Tuesday, when they were greeted by a large contingent of Cirque du Soleil cast members, who are in town performing their show Luzia.

Luzia cast members juggled, demonstrated feats of astonishing strength and walked along side travellers as they walked with their luggage.

As far as travellers were concerned, it beat the heck out of the usual airport surprises, like cancelled flights and lost bags and endless security lines.

“I don’t think its the kind of thing you are expecting when you are exiting an airplane, but it was so much fun and the artists had so much fun and the people were happy about it,” said Charlie Wagner, a Cirque publicist.

“We decided to partner with the airport of Calgary and try something different. Something fun to welcome people in town and promote the fact that Cirque du Soleil is in town as well.”

Luzia is now playing in Calgary through Sunday, September 22, 2019.