It will rain under the big top when Cirque du Soleil’s show Luzia opens in Calgary Friday night.

"The main special effect in this show is the water system," said Michael Gill, head of lighting for the production. "We have a pool centre stage which is very impressive...but we also have a water curtain above the stage."

Gill said there is a truck dedicated to the water system. When it's up and running, 12,000 litres of water is needed for every show.

"It is very challenging. It is the first, biggest touring show Cirque has ever done."

But Gill says it's also the wow factor. "One thing I do love about my job, that kind of gives me goosebumps every time, is just hearing the audience reaction the first time they do see the water in the show. You hear all the gasps and the wows and it's a great moment."

Luzia, which features 47 performers from 17 countries, takes audiences into an imaginary world in Mexico. The show debuted in 2016 and has been on the road since, touring across North America and Mexico.

Trapeze artist Enya White has been with the show since it debuted. "I really love Luzia because its colourful, the music is amazing, all the costumes are incredible, all the acts are really different from each other."

The 26-year-old from Montreal says its special to share her passion to perform with the audience. "It’s really awesome to be able to hear all the people sitting in the big top to feel like they’re really connecting with us, because what we do on stage is what we love the most."

Cirque du Soleil has toured in Calgary five times. Luzia runs August 16 to September 22, 2019 at Stampede Park.