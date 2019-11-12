CALGARY – Infrastructure, traffic and roads, transit and community safety are among the top concerns of Calgarians a new citizen satisfaction survey says.

The report, released Tuesday, says while 83 per cent of Calgarians are happy with their quality of life, it was still a three-point drop from last year's result.

Fewer residents feel their quality of life has improved (16 per cent) while four in 10 Calgarians who participated in the survey say their quality of life has actually gotten worse.

While many of the same issues are still prominent in the minds of Calgarians, residents also have issues with 'budgets and spending' and 'taxes' were also mentioned by 11 per cent of residents.

However, a very high numbers Calgarians (94 per cent) want to make sure the city is transparent and is held accountable for how their tax dollars are being spent.

Officials say the survey is important for the city to gauge how residents feel about how council and staff are conducting themselves.

The poll, conducted by Ipsos, had a sample size of 2,502 people who were randomly selected to complete a telephone survey between Aug. 19 and Sept. 16.

The margin of error is +/- two percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Full details of the survey can be found online.