CALGARY -- The Fall 2020 Citizen Satisfaction survey results are in and Calgarians' opinions and attitudes aren't as rosy as last year, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officialy say.

The report, released Monday, says “as many Calgarians are facing uncertainty, we are not surprised to see citizens rate their quality of life in Calgary as slightly lower than last year.”

The perception of the quality of life in Calgary remains strong, but results in the Fall 2020 survey are slightly lower than last year.

It found 77 per cent of Calgarians agree Calgary is a great place to make a life which is on par with last year, however 58 per cent believe Calgary is a great place to make a living which is a five-point drop from last year's result.

Officials say 70 per cent agree Calgary is on the right track to be a better city 10 years from now but this is down from Fall 2019 (76 per cent).

The City also released its lasted snapshot survey results with a strong focus on COVID-19, as well the results from the new Calgary Attitudes and Outlook Survey, which focuses on the attitudes and opinions of young adults in Calgary.

According to the results over the six snapshots Calgarians are saying they are satisfied with the city's COVID-19 response (86 per cent) and 86 per cent are in support of the Face Covering Bylaw.

The issues needing the most attention from local leaders were identified as infrastructure, traffic and roads, followed by crime, safety and policing and taxes.

The COVID-19 pandemic also appeared on the issue agenda.

The report also said, seven-in-10 Calgarians agree that Calgary needs to address racism and discrimination.

The poll, conducted by Ipsos, has a sample size of 2,500 people who were randomly selected to complete a telephone survey between Aug. 17 and Sept. 6.

The margin of error is +/- two percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Full details of the survey can be found online.