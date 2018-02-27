

CTV Calgary Staff





The city says it plans to help residents who were faced with extremely high water bills last summer and has agreed to forgive $1.5 million in fees.

CTV News first uncovered the concerns with the water bills and customers we spoke to last August said they were on the hook for up to $2400.

The city investigated more than 3000 cases and blames undetected leaks for the problem.

Residents who have bills at least three times higher than normal will be eligible for reimbursement if they can show that the overage wasn’t caused intentionally.

Originally, the city talked about tacking as much as 40 cents onto everyone’s bill to help cover the cost of reimbursement but it has since backed off of the idea.

The reimbursement program will cost the city $1.5 million and will be absorbed by the system as a cost of doing business.

ENMAX has also revised its customer services system and it will now be able to detect water-use spikes within ten days and will inform residents so they can take action.