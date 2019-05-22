The City of Calgary says its concerns regarding the unauthorized use of the name ‘Fort Calgary’ for a locally brewed beer will not result in legal action as the two sides have come to an agreement.

Fort Calgary India Session Ale was a collaborative effort involving Elite Brewing and Bow River Brewing and the beer’s name was suggested through a contest on one of the breweries Facebook pages. The single-run beer, of which only approximately 200 cases were brewed, was released in February 2019 and immediately drew concerns from Fort Calgary officials regarding the use of the name.

The City of Calgary issued a cease-and-desist letter to the breweries and threatened additional legal action after the Fort Calgary ISA continued to be sold.

In a statement released to CTV, Richard Hinse, the director of Calgary Community Standards, said the City met with representatives of the two breweries on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

“The City has agreed to allow sale of the rest of “Fort Calgary I.S.A.” to the ends of its current run, which is projected to be July 30, 2019,” said Hinse in the statement. “Both groups agree and understand that no further usage of the trademark will occur after current stock of this beer, or the projected timeline, has ended.”

“The City thanks Elite Brewing and Bow River Brewing for constructive dialogue to resolve the miscommunication. The City of Calgary remains committed to the economic recovery of our city on behalf of citizens, customers, communities and businesses.”

Hinse adds Fort Calgary is a registered charity owned by The City of Calgary and the fort itself remains a longstanding civic institution as well as a ‘celebrated part of Calgary’s history’.

As of Victoria Day, Ian Binmore, owner of Bow River Brewing, said the two breweries had approximately 40 cases each of Fort Calgary ISA left. The breweries plan to collaborate again in the future but will not make a second batch of the beer with the disputed name.

With files from CTV’s Mark Villani