City awaits euthanization decision on dogs that killed elderly Calgary woman

City of Calgary officials confirm three dogs that killed an 86-year-old woman in a northwest neighbourhood in June are alive and remain in custody.

Betty Williams was attacked by the dogs in the alleyway behind her home in the 1500 block of 21st Avenue N.W, in the community of Capitol Hill, on June 5. She died from her injuries on the way to hospital.

The dogs were seized and the City of Calgary awaits the outcome of its Dangerous Dog Act application to euthanize the animals from the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta.

Chief bylaw officer Ryan Pleckaitis of Calgary Community Standards is expected to provide an update on the investigation at 10 a.m.

A livestream of the announcement will be available here.