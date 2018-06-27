A major construction project is set to begin on Wednesday that will widen Bow Trail, aiming to reduce traffic and improve community connections with added walking and cycling pathways.

The project, with an estimated cost of $20M, will widen the areas between 85 Street and Old Banff Coach Road S.W., add extra lanes in both directions and bring in some new pathways for pedestrians and cyclists.

It will also see a new pedestrian crossing at 77 Street S.W. and a lowered speed limit from 70 km/h down to 60 km/h.

Crews needed to remove a number of trees from along the stretch of road to accomodate for the new look, but there are plans to add just over 750 new trees to replace them.

The city is expected to have more detail on the project on Wednesday morning.

The estimated completion date for the Bow Trail work is summer 2019.

All of the staged work is scheduled to take place during off-peak commute times to minimize impact on rush hour. It's anticipated to have minimal impact to traffic.

The Bow Trail project is one of 29 major transportation projects scheduled for this year.