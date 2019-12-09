CALGARY -- Calgary may have had snow for a while, but the city's annual Snow Angel campaign officially kicks off today.

The program first began in 2004 and it encourages people to be on the lookout for neighbours in need and help keep their sidewalks free of snow and ice.

Calgary's snow bylaws require property owners to clear public sidewalks bordering their property of snow and ice within 24 hours of a snowfall ending. People who are sick, infirmed or elderly can often have trouble getting this done.

Homeowners who do not comply can face fines of up to $750.

People can have their Snow Angels recognized by contacting the city through their website, calling 311 or mailing their nominations to #184, P.O Box 2100, Station M, Calgary, T2P 2M5.

More than 8,000 Calgarians have been recognized since the program began.

All nominated Snow Angels are officially recognized by Mayor Naheed Nenshi.