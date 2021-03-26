CALGARY -- People around the world will participate in Earth Hour on Saturday evening and the city is encouraging Calgarians to also power down the lights and electronics to show support for the planet.

Earth Hour, a global grass-roots movement for positive, environmental change, is held annually on the last Saturday in March and is celebrated by turning off lights at 8:30 p.m. local time.

More than 180 countries and territories are now involved in the lights out event that was spearheaded by the World Wildlife Fund and started in 2007.

The initiative calls on the global community to generate positive environmental initiatives and take a stand against climate change.

The City of Calgary will be shutting off all non-essential and feature lights at the following facilities from 8:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 27:

Ad Valorem Place

The Calgary Municipal Complex: Historic City Hall, Administration Building, Municipal Building

Calgary Public Building

Dartmouth Place

Manchester Centre Building E

Water Centre

All fire stations

The city has hosted an event to mark the event in past years but, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Unplugged at Confluence Plaza on St. Patrick's Island is cancelled this year.

Calgarians are encouraged to power down the lights and electronics for the 60 minutes and to keep energy saving initiatives in mind year round.

Learn more about the City's Climate Program HERE.