After just over three days since the last snow route parking ban in Calgary was called off, officials have initiated another restriction on parking in marked snow routes on Saturday morning.

The ban came into place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and will remain in place for the next 72 hours unless officials decide to lift the ban earlier.

As a result, all vehicles that are parked within snow routes, indicated by a blue and white snowflake sign, must be moved for the duration.

Any vehicles that remain in the routes may be ticketed and towed. The fine associated with violating the ban is $75.

The city says that the snow route parking ban assists crews to properly clear priority traffic routes so that they are free to begin clearing residential routes in the City of Calgary.

The city issued more than 1,300 tickets during the snow route parking ban earlier this week.

For more information about snow route parking bans, visit the city’s website or call 311.