People are starting to see more coyotes in urban areas as spring approaches and the city is issuing a few tips to help Calgarians avoid conflicts before the canines start denning and pups are born.

Coyote encounters in Calgary are common especially in green spaces and in communities on the edge of the city and even though they feed mostly on small rodents, they are known to occasionally attack small domestic pets.

The city says people need to be aware of their presence and treat them with respect.

“Recently we’ve been seeing an increase in coyote activity around the city, that’s normal for this time of year, that’s because it’s mating season. Our goal is to ensure public safety as well as ensure that we are coexisting with urban coyotes,” said Lincoln Julie, Calgary Parks.

Julie says there are a number of things people can do to keep coyotes out of yards.

“Start with cleaning up your yard. Clean up the garbage in and around your yard. Clean up the fallen fruit and clean up dog feces,” he said. “You can also make sure that any openings under stairs, porches or decks are closed or blocked off. Make sure you don’t store any food outside. Make sure any gates, entering or exiting the yard, are working properly and closed firmly.”

The city also recommends pet owners check on their animals frequently if they are out in the yard and not to leave them outside overnight.

Officials say pets should also be kept on a leash in areas where coyotes are known to frequent.

Officials say attacks on humans are rare but people should still maintain a safe distance from aggressive animals.

“Make yourself bigger than you actually are,” added Julie. “Maintain eye contact and back away slowly and get yourself out of that situation.

Officials say if a coyote is spotted in your yard the best thing to do is to scare it away to ensure it knows it is not welcome.

“If there is a coyote that is in your yard, make sure that that animal is aware that that is not acceptable. You can do this by scaring the coyote. Do this by raising your arms in the air, yelling at the coyote, making loud noises, or swinging sticks or brooms or whatever you have at the coyote. “If there is a coyote on your property, its important and imperative that that coyote knows that it can’t be there,” said Julie. “They shouldn’t be ignored and they need to be discouraged to get off of your property.”

Calgarians can register their concerns about coyotes with the city by calling 311 or by filing a complaint online.

“If you do see some coyotes looking to den in a vacant lot or yard right now, those are the ones we want to know about, those are the ones we want to move along so they don't become a problem later on when they have given birth,” said Julie.

For more on coyotes in the city, click HERE.