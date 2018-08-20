A telephone survey conducted in July has determined a slight majority of Calgarians either strongly support or somewhat support a potential Calgary 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games bid.

Using random digit dialing and taking into consideration age, gender and city quadrant representation, 500 Calgarians were polled between July 23 and July 29. The margin of error of the total sample is +/- 4.38 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Calls were made to landline numbers (62 per cent) and cellular phones (38 per cent).

According to the survey:

30 per cent of respondents strongly support a bid

23 per cent somewhat support a bid

13 per cent are undecided

11 per cent somewhat oppose a bid

23 per cent strongly oppose a bid

1 per cent indicated they don’t know or refused to answer

Proponents said the reason they support a bid include (multiple responses were allowed):

Benefit the economy (39 per cent)

Increase in tourism (31 per cent)

Reinvigorate Calgary/showcase the city as a place for new business (23 per cent)

Good for the City/Recognition/Energizing (17 per cent)

Exciting/Fun to watch/Close enough to attend (13 per cent)

Prestige of hosting (9 per cent)

New Infrastructure (9 per cent)

Create a cultural legacy (8 per cent)

Create a sport legacy (8 per cent)

The most common reasons given for opposing a bid included the cost and taxes (73 per cent of those opposed), funding sources (17 per cent), a negative economic impact (15 per cent) and the money could be better spent elsewhere (9 per cent).

The 13 per cent of respondents who indicated they were undecided on a potential bid said a clear outline of the cost of the bid (25 per cent of undecided respondents), a clear outline of the cost of hosting (24 per cent), a plan for Calgary to not go into debt (16 per cent) and a financing guarantee from other orders of government (16 per cent) were the most likely factors in helping to make a decision.

Representatives of No Calgary Olympics, an organization opposing Calgary’s potential hosting bid, say the survey shows that ‘Calgarians want more information, particularly about costs, before they make a decision’ citing the 75 per cent of the survey’s respondents, including supporters, who expressed concerns with cost and funding.

A plebiscite on a potential bid has been scheduled for November 13.

City Council and the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Assessment Committee are scheduled to meet on Tuesday morning, August 21, where the findings of the survey will be discussed.