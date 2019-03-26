

CTV Calgary Staff





The City of Calgary has announced plans to increase the number of crosswalks equipped with rectangular rapid flash beacons (RRFBs) to nearly 600 by 2028.

The flashing signs were first introduced in Calgary in 2012 as part of a pilot project at eight intersections. Given the success of the project, Calgary has installed the beacons at a total of 134 intersections to date and has announced plans to add an additional 50 flashing beacon systems each year for the next nine years.

The beacons are located in the centre median as well as on each curb and are located nearer to a driver’s eye level than the traditional overhead light standards. Installing the rectangular rapid flash beacons at a crosswalk costs approximately $30,000 while the traditional setup is roughly $90,000.

Average driver compliance at intersections equipped with the rectangular rapid flash beacons increased from 70 per cent to over 90 per cent during the monitoring of the pilot project.

With files from CTV’s Kevin Fleming