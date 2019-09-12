The City of Calgary has relaunched YYC Matters, its online platform designed to ensure the City's priorities are top of mind during the fall federal election.

The reintroduced digital tool aims to make it easier for Calgarians to find out what each federal party plans to do in support of Calgary.

Each of the political parties will be asked a series of questions about key priorities related to honouring commitments and supporting Calgary though the city's economic recovery. That data will be then be cataloged and released via the website with that hope the information will be used by Calgarians as a research tool.

In giving candidates the opportunity to go on record about how they plan to address key issues to our city, the website will also stand as a digital archive of accountability.

"Government matters, whom we elect matters, and it matters that we engage in the political processes in way that shows Calgary matters," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

The mayor is urging Calgarians to keep City priorities at the top of mind when meeting with candidates. "When the candidates come to your door, tell them to get to the facts, simply ask them 'What is your plan for Calgary?'."

Each of the surveys questions asked of candidates fall into three broad categories; the promotion of Calgary’s economic recovery, the honouring of past commitments and supports for Calgarians facing economic downturn.

Nenshi says that he and city council will be busy advocating for Calgary on behalf of its citizens throughout the campaign. "I think every single Calgarian has the right to know specifically what each party has planned for our city."

For a full list of the questions that have been asked of candidates and for more information visit YYCMatters. Results of the surveys will be released on October 11th.