The City of Calgary confirms it is looking at whether or not to install fences around storm ponds after a young boy was found unresponsive in a body of water in the Saddle Ridge community last week.

Raheel Uddin, 5, was found floating in a pond near 60 Avenue N.E. last Friday afternoon and later died in hospital.

Raheel’s family wants the city to put fences around all of its ponds

“This is not a playground, city should take care of it. We lose our nephew but we don’t want to lose any more kids,” said Raheel’s uncle, Anisul Kabir, in an interview with CTV Calgary following the incident.

“I want city to have to take care of all Calgary’s, all ponds,” said Raheel’s father Mohammad Rashad Uddin

The city has 215 wet storm ponds and says it will re-examine whether there are appropriate safety levels around the retention ponds.