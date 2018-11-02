The City of Calgary is asking for insight from the public as it considers ways to reduce the amount of shopping bags, plastic cutlery, straws, and food and beverage containers that end up in landfills, as litter, or misguidedly sent to sorting facilities.

A survey is currently available on the City of Calgary engagement website asking Calgarians for their thoughts on single-use items, their usage of single-use items, and potential waste reduction strategies. The survey can be found at ‘Single-use items waste reduction strategy’ and will remain open until November 13.

“These are convenience items that you might get when you purchase something like a cup of coffee and you get a disposable coffee cup, or you get some groceries and you get a plastic grocery bag to carry your groceries home in,” said Kate Trajan, leader of strategic planning and policy with Waste and Recycling Services. “We’re interested in knowing what single-use items people are using, which ones they could live without and it’s going to help us decide whether we should be developing a strategy as a city about how we address these items.”

The information collected from the survey will be included in a report that will be presented to city council in the spring of 2019. “Council will give us direction on whether they think we should be developing a citywide approach for these items.”

Briana Loughlin, co-founder of Plastic Free YYC, says Calgary’s plastic pollution problem needs to be addressed immediately. “The survey is a great step in engaging with Calgarians but we feel that there needs to be a little bit more action so we can take a leadership role on this plastic issue.”

Several establishments in Calgary have begun eliminating single-use plastic items.

“Most of our dishes come in a paper product (container) that’s compostable here in our bins at the restaurant,” said John Robarts, vice-president of operations at Tuk Tuk Thai in Kensington. “I think it’s so important for a quick service restaurant, which Tuk Tuk Thai is, to balance the convenience of single-use products with also being responsible in diverting from the landfills.”

The owners of the Calgary-based chain says nearly all of the food packaging it uses will be compostable in the near future.

With files from CTV’s Stephanie Wiebe