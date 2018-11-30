

CTV Calgary Staff





Following a week of intense debate, Calgary city council has passed its One Calgary 2019-2022 Service Plans and Budgets that includes an increase in property tax for homeowners and a partial break for businesses outside downtown that were facing a large hike.

In 2019, homeowners will encounter a 3.45 per cent tax increase over the 2018 rate.

The partial reprieve for businesses was facilitated by the cutting of some salaries, dipping into the city’s rainy day fund and the increase to homeowners. Despite the effort to reduce the burden, businesses outside the core will still see a 10 per cent tax increase.

“I wanted to send a signal today, during budget, that we’re starting the work even now and that work will continue,” said Mayor Nenshi. “For the last two years we’ve proven to small businesses we’ve got your back. We have your back.”

Three expert task forces have been delegated to explore possible ways to further reduce the business tax increase.

The CIty will also add $1.7 million back into the service budget of Fire and Emergency Response and approved a total reduction of the recommended budget increase by $1.4 million over the period of four years.

“Calgary is in a period of economic recovery and though challenges remain, we continue to focus on improving quality of life for Calgarians for the next four years and beyond,” said Carla Male, chief financial officer for the City of Calgary. “This budget is focused on finding efficiencies within our existing means, and prioritizing what the public and Council have told us is important to them, to make some additional investments that deliver on these priorities and ensure high quality service to Calgarians.”

To see the City of Calgary's full plans and budgets visit One Calgary 2019-2022 Service Plans and Budgets