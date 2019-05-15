The City of Calgary has taken a step towards potentially eliminating single-use plastic items including cutlery, grocery bags, and take-out containers.

“This is just one step in a whole environmental strategy that is absolutely necessary,” said Ward 7 Councillor Druh Farrell during Wednesday’s council session. “‘Doing nothing costs nothing’ is an incredible myth. What it means is we’re pushing the responsibility on to the next generation because this stuff just doesn’t go away.”

The City will spend approximately $250,000 in the next year to develop a plan that could potentially increase the price of single-use plastic items for consumers and/or retailers or result in a complete ban of the items.

Several local businesses have already adopted measures to minimize the amount of waste they create.

At Boogie’s Burgers on Edmonton Trail, the decades-only restaurant is now serving its offerings in reusable dishes.

“It adds an extra step to the process because we do have to wash the dishes then but we’re taking it out of the landfills which is our main goal,” explained Amanda McNulty. “It seems like a lot of our customers have really just grasped it and understand it.”

The restaurant has done away with plastic ramekins and switched to the glass version of the side dishes. The last remaining hurdle for the shop is finding a compostable straw worthy of its milkshakes which include flavours with chunks of bacon. “We’re working on that. It’s a process but we’ll get there hopefully within the year.”

McNulty says the process of reducing waste in most restaurants doesn’t begin until the business finishes its previously purchased stock of the non-environmentally friendly version of the item and secures a supply of a compostable replacement.

“Our manager has worked really hard to hunt down the people to get us the compostable bags and the compostable cups and the things that we need to be as earth-friendly as we are.”

According to the City, single-use plastics account for approximately two per cent of all waste that ends up in Calgary landfills.

With files from CTV’s Chris Epp