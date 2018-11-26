City council will begin budget deliberations on Monday and councillors will have some tough decisions to make regarding business and property taxes and essential services.

The 2019-2022 Service Plans and Budgets proposal outlines how council will deliver services and address ongoing issues over the next four years .

City administration is asking council to approve a property tax of 3.45 percent for the first year and increases of 3 percent for the three years that follow.

Council has identified about $40 M in cost savings so far and will try to find another $60 M in savings.

The city is hoping to increase investment in a number of areas including; affordable housing, policing, public transit, sidewalks and pathways and arts & culture.

The city collected input from Calgarians on citizen priorities and will consider over 100 proposals that were emailed in from the public.

Councillor Diane Colley-Urquhart says it is the most troubling budget cycle she has faced in her 18 years in office.

Some other councillors say we must pay for growth and that the city needs to stick to a long-term plan to avoid even higher costs in the future.

The city is also soliciting information from Calgarians from now until December 9th on proposed bylaw changes and wants to hear from citizens on the safety and accessibility of shared networks. The proposed changes would allow the use of skateboards, scooters, inline skates and electric mobility aids, like wheelchairs, on cycle tracks.

