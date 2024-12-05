City council defeats motion to save Bowness green space

An effort by many Bowness residents to save a playground has failed.

They pleaded with city councillors to save a green space on Bowness Road that has a small playground and about a dozen small trees.

They argued it’s been part of their community for 30 years.

The Trellis Society intends to build about 100 below-market housing units at the site.

After a city hall debate, where dozens of residents spoke against the plan, council approved the development by a vote of 10 to four.