    • City council defeats motion to save Bowness green space

    A motion to save a Bowness playground was defeated Wednesday by city council.
    An effort by many Bowness residents to save a playground has failed.

    They pleaded with city councillors to save a green space on Bowness Road that has a small playground and about a dozen small trees.

    They argued it’s been part of their community for 30 years.

    The Trellis Society intends to build about 100 below-market housing units at the site.

    After a city hall debate, where dozens of residents spoke against the plan, council approved the development by a vote of 10 to four.

