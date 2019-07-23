After nearly two hours of hearing from people concerned over the impact of cuts, mainly to Calgary Transit, council began weighing Tuesday afternoon the budget cut package put forward by city staff.

City administration is recommending cuts across the board with a proposed plan to slash the budgets of 48 departments and services.

They are recommending cutting more than $7 million from the fire department and emergency service’s budget and another $7 million from the Calgary Police Service.

The proposal includes taking nearly $9 million out of transit, which could include $2.4 million in cuts to Access Calgary.

While it is possible some of the proposed cuts can be changed, the city must find $60-million in savings.

Ward 14 Coun. Peter Demong called the exercise a difficult one.

“It’s pretty difficult considering we’re dealing with the last five months of the year now, and if we start dipping our fingers in and saying ‘No, no, I want to do this, or this, or I want this to happen instead,” he said.

“I don’t know if it gives administration enough time to actually turn around and make those changes,”

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said it would be “irresponsible” for members of council to propose futher changes at this point.

“I think for any member of council to show up today and say, ‘Replace that cut with this cut,’ without any analysis, without any research, without knowing what the consequences are, would be an extraordinarily irresponsible thing to do,” he said.

More than 100 people packed into council chambers on Tuesday to listen to the debate, and in an unusual move, many were allowed to present their concerns to council, over the objections of staff.

There is no requirement for councillors to listen to presentations on budget discussions.

Rev. Anna Greenwood-Lee with the Calgary Alliance for the Common Good, says she worries about what $9-million in proposed transit cuts will do to people struggling to get by.

She says her church began working to help a single mother experiencing homelessness a few years ago. The woman and her child are “thriving now,” she said, but the cuts could threaten other in similar circumstances.

“They lived for years on $800 a month and transit was their lifeline,” she said.

“And so when city council talks about cutting transit, it’s people like her that I think about.”

Franco Terrazzano, the Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, called the proposed cuts "minor" and said more should be coming.

“We need to be right up front right now, this $60 million out of a $4-billion budget isn’t a deep cut. The sky is not falling here, it represents about 1.5 per cent of the budget,” he said.

“Businesses, they need tax relief. We’ve heard through the downturn stories of businesses shutting their doors, and one of those reasons is because of the higher property tax bill. And residents need tax relief too, it’s not just businesses that are struggling."

Terrazzano pointed at pensions as another place to take the axe.

“The mayor has two pensions, you’d think that would be on the chopping block ready to go,” he said.

“You have over 300 city employees that are getting three pensions, you have hundreds more city employees that are getting two pensions, why are we not scrapping the triple pension club, why are we not scrapping the double pension club?”