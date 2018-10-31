Calgary’s city councillors will vote on a motion to terminate the Olympic bid process on Wednesday and will have a revised funding plan to work with after a deal was brokered by BidCo with the provincial and federal governments.

Calgary’s Olympic Committee told CTV News that a proposal was reached late Monday evening but signatures from the Premier and Minister of Sport were not added until late Tuesday.

"This is a proposal that makes sense and is a good deal for Calgarians," said Scott Hutcheson, BidCo board chair in a statement. "I'm confident we and our government partners can agree to move forward and reach an agreement in principle."

The total proposal for a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games now comes in at $2.85 billion and will still be shared by all three levels of government.

Under the revised plan, the federal government will cover $1.423 billion, the province will put in $700 million and the city will contribute $720 million.

The funding would include preauthorized improvements to Victoria Park and Stampede access along with an insurance redemption.

On Tuesday, a motion was brought forward by councillor Jeromy Farkas to terminate the Olympic bid process and it was supported by Calgary’s Olympic committee after a lengthy closed-door meeting.

The proposal will go before council on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

“There still remains a $350 million funding gap in this proposal. I think there’s going to be a lot of questions asked at council. Again, the agreement, any agreement needed to be communicable to Calgarians, it needed to be fiscally responsible and that’s the lens with which, I think, council will be looking at it this morning,” said Evan Woolley, Chair of the Olympic Committee.

Calgary 2026 is encouraging supporters to wear red and gather in front of City Hall before the meeting.

No Calgary Olympics released a statement following the funding announcement and says the revised agreement generates new concerns around budget shortfalls and ensuring cost overruns don’t fall on Calgarians.

The group is calling on council to end the bid process and ‘focus on what Calgary needs and not what the IOC wants.

At least ten councillors will have to vote in favour of the motion to halt the bid process and stop the plebiscite.

