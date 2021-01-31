CALGARY -- Should Calgary’s residential neighbourhoods see speed limits drop from 50 kilometres per hour to 40?

That’s the decision before city council on Monday, after decades of researching and combing through the data.

Ward 13 councillor Diane Colley-Urquhart supports the evidence presented to council, to make the change.

“In my view, we’ve done the homework, we’ve done the reviews as you say we’ve been at this for 25 -30 years,” she said.

If passed, council will change the speed limit on residential streets that have access to homes.

All major roadways, throughways and boulevards would not see any change.

“I don’t know why people think they have to go 50 in residential areas where you have cars on both sides, kids are playing,” said Ward 1 councillor Ward Sutherland.

Last fall, city council voted in favour of city administration exploring the possibility of a plebiscite on the issue, when Calgarians head to the polls in October.

Administration is recommending council not go ahead with the plebiscite, suggesting council make a decision before the election.

“This should not be a plebiscite issue,” said Sutherland.

Colley-Urquhart says with more Calgarians using the streets since the pandemic began, the implementation makes sense, urging other councillors to get on board.

“You have to have an open mind as new facts and information and data come forward and its not just your personal views,” she said.

In a question and answer video posted to his Facebook page last week, Ward 11 councillor Jeromy Farkas says he supports a referendum at the polls.

Farkas added that he is against a ‘one size fits all approach’ unless the engineering of roads and enforcement is improved.

“Its one of the reasons I was not in support of the blanket approach to basically make the entire city a playground zone,” he said.

But Sutherland is frustrated by messaging such as Farkas’ saying it does a disservice to Calgarians.

“The challenge right now, is we have a lot of misinformation out there,” said Sutherland.

“For example, (the suggestion that) we’re going to turn the city into a school zone. A school zone is 30km/hr, this proposal is 40, but it’s only for residential side streets.”

Changing behaviour

Aspen Woods resident Rebecca Vienneau supports the drop in speed, but believes it won’t make much of a change.

“Just changing a sign is not going to change the behaviour and that's where we as a family feel is a problem,” said Vienneau.

“We’ve had speed studies, we’ve had the alderman out, police out and bylaw, and it never seems to change.”

In the report to city council, Calgary averages 9,100 collisions annually on streets in neighbourhoods with 550, or 25 per cent resulting in serious injury or death.

Eventually, the city hopes to drop the speed from 40 kilometres per hour on residential roadways to 30.

If passed, the changes would take effect March 1, 2022.

CTV News reached out to Councillor Farkas for comment, but did not hear back.



