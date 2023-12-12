City council is set to receive several briefings on Tuesday, one of them detailing what millions of dollars in mental health funding went towards and its impact on the city.

Calgary's Mental Health and Addiction Strategy Implementation update outlines the work being done by the city to help with mental health and addiction issues.

Overall, the briefing is quite positive on what is being done but notes the work and funding needs to continue.

This year, $17.4 million in annual funding was spent through the Community Safety Investment Framework to improve Calgary’s response to people in crisis.

That’s on top of $25 million in one-time funding that was earmarked for the city’s original action plan — which started in 2019 and runs until this year.

According to the briefing, the $25 million funded 61 programs, 61 pilot projects and three targeted projects over the last two years.

The largest amount of funding this year went to the Downtown Outreach Addictions Partnership, with the program getting around a million dollars.

Other significant funding went to several crisis response centres and targeted plans to help vulnerable people like newly immigrated women.

The largest pilot funded this year was Positive Fathering and Mental Health Integration, which received $293,815.

It offers mental health therapies and support substance abuse treatment to fathers identified through Families Matters programs.

The briefing says all of the programs and services funded by the one-time $25 million amount helped around 39,000 Calgarians.

The briefing details 97 per cent of participants increased their understanding of how to help those experiencing mental health concerns and 85 per cent reported better access to services.

The briefing also says the action plan has helped advance collaboration and fill gaps in the system.

It notes the city needs to continue investing in mental and addiction supports that complement rather than duplicate what the province is already doing.

Several other briefings are also on Tuesday’s city council agenda.

Council will also be getting info on the effectiveness of speed humps, how to better manage foxtail barley, which can be dangerous to pets, and potential price increases on utilities.