

CTV Calgary Staff





Calgary’s city council has endorsed a motion to lower the speed limits in residential areas by as much as 20 km/h

By a vote of 8-6, the motion passed. City administration will now study whether the speed limit on residential streets should be 30 km/h or 40 km/h and if collector roads should be included.

A motion that was put forward by Ward 7 Councillor Druh Farrell to lower the speed limit from 50km/h to 30 km/h had been postponed from September 10.

Farrell says the move will make neighbourhoods more safe, comfortable and livable.

According to the World Health Organization, a pedestrian stands a 90 percent chance of survival if hit by a vehicle travelling at 30 km/h or less and that an increase of 1km/h in mean vehicle speed results in an increase of four to five percent in the incidence of fatal collisions.

Some critics say lowering the limit won’t make much of a difference.

Calgary police say 64 pedestrians were killed on city streets between 2012 and 2017. Only eight per cent of those happened on residential streets and the rest occurred on major routes.