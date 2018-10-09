Calgary City Council has approved the Event Centre Assessment Committee’s recommendation to resume negotiations with the Calgary Flames on a new event centre that would house the NHL club.

On Friday, concept plans were unveiled for an arena that, if approved, would be constructed as part of a new entertainment district in Victoria Park. The estimated cost of the arena would be $150 million while the entertainment district concept would total more than $500 million.

Councillor Druh Farrell was the lone member of council to vote against reengaging with the Flames.

Ken King, vice-chairman and CEO of the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), issued the following statement on Tuesday following council’s vote. “We are not making any formal comment but we are looking forward to hearing from them.”