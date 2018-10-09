CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
City council votes in favour of reengaging with Flames on new arena discussion
A new concept for a Flames arena, by the same firm that came up with CalgaryNEXT, was released by the CMLC on Friday, October 5, 2018
Published Tuesday, October 9, 2018 4:54PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 9, 2018 5:01PM MDT
Calgary City Council has approved the Event Centre Assessment Committee’s recommendation to resume negotiations with the Calgary Flames on a new event centre that would house the NHL club.
On Friday, concept plans were unveiled for an arena that, if approved, would be constructed as part of a new entertainment district in Victoria Park. The estimated cost of the arena would be $150 million while the entertainment district concept would total more than $500 million.
Councillor Druh Farrell was the lone member of council to vote against reengaging with the Flames.
Ken King, vice-chairman and CEO of the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), issued the following statement on Tuesday following council’s vote. “We are not making any formal comment but we are looking forward to hearing from them.”
Looking forward to taking the next steps and starting a conversation with the @nhlflames regarding what an entertainment district and event centre could look like for #Calgary. #yyc #yyccc— Jeff Davison (@JeffDavisonYYC) October 9, 2018