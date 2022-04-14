City denies Last Chance Cat Ranch appeal, adjusts stop order

The Last Chance Cat Ranch (LCCR) may be on its last life after the City of Lethbridge denied its stop order appeal.

The subdivision and development appeal board released its decision on Thursday.

In a statement to CTV News, the group said, “We have just become aware that the appeal was denied. At this time we have no response other than we are disappointed and devastated."

On Thursday, the City of Lethbridge announced it had denied the rescue group's appeal to stay put, but the city isn't forcing the facility out of the residential neighbourhood immediately.

“The decision that they came back with was to uphold the stop order but vary it. So, in regards to the amount of volunteers that are allowed to be on site while the LCCR transitions to a new location within in a year,” said Maureen Gaehring, general manager of the City of Lethbridge’s planning and design department.

According to the decision, the LCCR will now be allowed to have a maximum of nine volunteers in a 24-hour period and no more than three volunteers at any given time. The delivery of food is cut to once every seven days.

“There are some conditions on the stop order so they do need to do an odour control plan and submit that to us,” said Gaehring.

The group has 30 days to submit that plan.

On Feb. 10, the city issued a work stop order saying it was operating as an animal rescue organization without having a proper permit or zoning. The board counted approximately 40 animals on the property.

LCCR appealed the order saying it was nearly impossible to run the shelter with only two volunteers at a time and limited food deliveries.

Meanwhile, the city says it plans to work with the organization until a more appropriate location is found.

“So letting them know if the zoning is appropriate and what sorts of permit requirements they would need to fulfill,” Gaehring added.

LCCR has until February 2023 to find a new location, but it can also take the decision to the Alberta Court of Appeal for another judgement.