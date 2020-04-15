CALGARY -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the city is encouraging Calgarians to support local small and medium-sized businesses.

But with social distancing measures expected to remain in place for a number of weeks yet and non-essential businesses closed, they'll have to do it in slightly unique ways.

Partnering with Calgary Economic Development, the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Calgary and Calgary Arts Development, the city is launching #supportlocalyyc, aimed at "highlighting positive stories to inspire the community and spark further innovations that can benefit those in need."

Mayor Naheed Nenshi offered some suggestions at Wednesday's COVID-19 update for supporting businesse — even when you can't physically go there — like leaving positive reviews, buying gift cards, or ordering takeout.

Five task forces have also been created by the city, looking at:

The current emergency response

Continuing services Calgarians rely on

Economic resilience

Support for communities

Support for businesses

"The COVID-19 pandemic has hit businesses in Calgary hard, and we know many were already challenged from a tough economy," said Nenshi. "Our City task forces are uniting with our partner organizations and community members to support citizens and businesses through the pandemic. We're all in this together, and we will get through this together."

A number of resources are available on the city's website which includes links from trusted sources on financial supports, health and safety measures, employee support and government announcements.

Links are also available to the Calgary Chamber's toolkit for businesses and Calgary Economic Development's job board.

"It truly takes a village," said Sonya Sharp, chair of the business sector support task force and lead of the City's business and local economy team. "Between our organization, all our amazing partners and working with the business community, we can turn things around when this pandemic is over. We need to continue to work together to share resources, provide support to those who need it most, and think about how we can help support Calgary businesses wherever and whenever we are able."

The city has declared a state of local emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and as a result, all city-run facilities like rec centres are closed. Playgrounds have also been closed, however parks and pathways remain open.

Gatherings of more than 15 people are not allowed.

Calgarians are encouraged to stay home whenever possible and remain at least two metres away from other people when out in public.

As of Tuesday afternoon the province has a total of 1,870 cases of the novel coronavirus and 914 are considered recovered.

Thirty-three people have died from COVID-19 so far in the Calgary zone.