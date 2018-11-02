The City of Calgary is building on a program that awards children and youth who are doing great things for the community by giving CFD members and peace officers the ability to give them out to deserving individuals.

The Ticket2Play program was introduced by the Calgary Police Service in 2017 and has awarded over 500 tickets to young people exhibiting positive behaviour in the community.

The effort is meant to foster a good relationship between youth and the city’s enforcement agencies and by adding the Calgary Fire Department and Bylaw Services to the mix, it will exponentially increase that reach.

“With more City partners onboard, we’re excited to see the Ticket2Play program grow, and we’re thrilled about the opportunity to impact more children and youth by rewarding them for their positive actions,” said Heather Cowie, North Region Manager, Calgary Recreation, in a release.

“Together, these partnerships provide Calgary Recreation with an opportunity to support the outstanding community development work being done by Calgary Police Service, Calgary Fire and Calgary Community Standards while also encouraging youth to be physically active.”

Carol Henke, public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department, says that they already engage with the community on a regular basis, but this takes it to a whole new level.

"We can reinforce positive behaviour and create that really trusting reliationship between community children and fire crews."

She says that it also helps children to count on uniformed officers as people that they can go to for help.

"Maybe, at the end of the day, it may even encourage some kids to become firefighters when they grow up."

The positive tickets can be exchanged for two free admissions to any City of Calgary recreation facility or Vivo.

Through recreation, youth can enjoy benefits to health, safety, quality of life and their own well-being. According to a recent ParticipACTION survey, only nine percent of youth aged five to 17 get the recommended amount of heart-pumping activity per day.

Youth can receive positive tickets for lots of different positive activities such as following safety guidelines, contributing to their community through volunteering or improvement activities or displaying a positive attitude with fellow Calgarians.

More information on the program can be found on the city’s website.