City gathers input from Calgarians on upgrades to 2nd Street bike lane
The City is making upgrades to the existing shared driving and cycling lanes along 2 Street S.W. and is gathering input from the public on a revised plan. (File Photo)
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 11:09AM MDT
The city is looking for feedback on revised roadway designs for the existing bikeway on 2nd Street and says the upgrades will improve the walking and cycling experience for Calgarians.
The upgrades to the bikeway on 2nd Street, between 26 Avenue and 10th Avenue S.W., are intended to improve the route and make it safer for pedestrians.
Phase one of the public engagement process was held in June and the city says residents supported the need for more traffic calming measures, enhanced pedestrian crossings, a lower speed limit, more separation between cyclists and drivers and on-street parking.
Phase two of the online engagement process is now underway to collect input on a second design and concept.
The new concept and design includes some of the following upgrades:
- Curb extensions to provide a shorter crossing distance for pedestrians
- Two-way cycle track with snow clearing friendly design
- Bicycle signals at intersections with traffic lights
- Dashed green pavement markings at intersections and alleys
- Permanent parking on the east side of the roadway
- Off-peak parking on the west side of the road
- 40 km/hr posted speed limit
- All-way stop at 2 Street and 26 Avenue SW
- Two-vehicle traffic lanes during morning commute, one lane outside peak time
- Dedicated left turn signals at locations with high left turn volumes
The city says it will share the final design before construction work begins in the spring/summer of 2019.
Calgarians can provide input on the revised project from October 29 to November 16.
Click HERE for more information.