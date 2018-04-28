The City of Calgary held its first community clean up event of 2018 on Saturday, giving an opportunity for residents to drop off their unwanted household items discovered in their spring cleaning projects.

The event took place in McKenzie Lake and people brought in furniture, rugs and scrap metal of all shapes and sizes.

Officials say these types of events help residents by giving them a chance to properly dispose of unwanted items instead of taking matters into their own hands.

“This is the kind of thing that we can hopefully contain illegal dumping by,” said Ward 14 councillor Peter Demong. “It’s not just this community that can come to the community clean up. You can come from any area you want to.”

There are about 100 community clean up events scheduled in communities all over Calgary until September.

The city collected 1.5M kilograms of household items in 2017.

For more information and schedule, you can go to the city’s website.