Homeowners in the City of Calgary will be paying more in taxes over the next four years but administrators say they will also be working to find efficiencies to the tune of about $100M as the city's budget was released on Wednesday.

The proposed property tax rates have been set at 3.45 percent for 2019 and three percent for 2020 to 2022, coming out to a monthly impact of a typical household at around five dollars per month.

The plans and budgets also include $40M in efficiencies plus a committment to find an additional $60M in savings over the next four years.

The budget also includes a number of operating investments in public transit, streets, police services, sidewalks and pathways and affordable housing as well as service investments in 14 new communities and 27 actively developing communities.

Officials say that the data was compiled by over 275,000 public engagements to determine what they value in terms of city services.

"Calgarians have told us what matters to them," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi in a release. "This is a responsible budget focuse largely on maintaining critical services while ensuring our property tax rates remain amongst the lowest in Canada."

Council will deliberate the budget beginning November 26, 2018. Citizens interested in sharing their feedback can do so in writing between November 14 and 21 or making an in-person submission on the 26th.

To take a look at the budget, visit the city's website.