Visitors were allowed to take a look inside Calgary Transit’s maintenance facility on Saturday and learned a thing or two about what it takes to keep the CTrain rolling.

Officials say that the crowds at the Oliver Bowen Maintenance Facility ranged in age from five years old to 80 and there were all sorts of questions for them.

The building is where Calgary Transit's 235 CTrain cars are maintained, repaired and cleaned on a daily basis.

Doug Morgan, director of Calgary Transit, says this is a regular event at the facility.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to chat with customers for them to see who works on the trains and see how it all comes together.”

He says that visitors are always amazed at some of the facts about the trains and the work they do too.

“We have trains that are over 40 years old, so they are always impressed with the big equipment that we use.”

About 300 people visited the facility, which is one of the biggest maintenance buildings in North America, on Saturday.