The city is holding another public information session to talk about a future cross-town transit connection to the Calgary airport and says input from the community will help determine things like alignment, technology and station locations.

Up to 900 customers use the two bus routes to the airport every day and officials say the connector proposal would improve access by linking the future Green Line LRT to the future Blue Line LRT.

The Airport Transit Study will take a look at the technical, land and infrastructure requirements as well as capital and operating costs and the impact the project could have on nearby communities.

The open house runs from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at The Genesis Centre, located at 7555 Falconridge Blvd. N.E., and the project team will be on hand to talk about the study and discuss concerns.

Citizens can also add their input through an online survey until July 18, 2018.

For more information on the Airport Transit Study, click HERE.