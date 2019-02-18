A snow route parking ban will go into effect on Monday at noon so crews can deal with the snow that has accumulated on city streets over the last few days.

A snow route parking ban is called based on snow accumulations and road conditions and is in effect for up to 72 hours after it is implemented.

“The biggest thing is it just helps our crews get those roads cleared that much quicker. The parking ban does last 72 hours, we can get in there and get out of there a lot quicker if people move their vehicles. When they don’t move their vehicles, our operators have to go around the cars that are on there and it makes things very difficult,” said Chris McGeachy, City of Calgary Roads Department.

Parking is restricted on those routes designated by a blue sign with a white snowflake.

Road crews will be out clearing priority two routes on Monday afternoon, which include collector routes, community access roads and bus routes.

Vehicles that are not moved from the snow routes during the ban could receive a $120 parking ticket and tow.

The city is providing free parking from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in all ParkPlus surface lots during the ban.

“You can park your car on routes that aren’t snow routes, adjacent roads that aren’t snow routes, in alleys as long as you leave plenty of clearance and overnight, Calgary ParkPlus surface lots are available to park in,” added McGeachy.

City crews will also continue to plow priority one routes and are laying down a gravel mixture to improve traction.

“We obviously saw a lot of accumulation over the weekend and crews have been focused primarily on the high volume roads, those are your Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail type roads,” said McGeachy.

Roads in and around the city remain icy, particularly on ramps, and at intersections and motorists are being advised to drive to conditions.

“It’s been a rough couple of weeks especially with the low temperatures. Our chlorides really haven’t had the impact. Thankfully, it looks like things are taking a turn and we’re going to see some warmer temperatures over this week, that means our chlorides are going to have a greater effect,” McGeachy said.

