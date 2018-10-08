The return of snow to Calgary, only days after a record-setting snowfall, has city crews out in force addressing priority routes ahead of the Tuesday morning commute.

Tara Norton-Merrin, City of Calgary Roads spokesperson, confirms the City has adopted winter shifts. “We have full staff on for daytime and for overnight for snow and ice control,” explained Norton-Merrin. “We also put out a call yesterday for overtime staff to come in and we also put out a call to our contracted services to see if they can help out us as well depending on how much accumulation we get.”

“We may not get a lot of response from our contractors as many of them are still working on construction sites but we are fully staffed in terms of City of Calgary equipment.”

Norton-Merrin says a proactive approach to potentially slick streets began Sunday. “Crews actually started yesterday putting down some salt and some anti-icing material on the trouble spots like bridge decks and hills. What that will do is when the snow starts to fall it will stop that layer of ice from forming underneath. When traffic goes over it we won’t see that sheer ice.”

“As soon as the snow starts to accumulate on the roads, the plows will be going back and forth over those main roads, what we call our priority one routes, which (include) Glenmore Trail and Macleod Trail, and that’s where their focus will be today and throughout the night.”

The timing of the arrival of several bands of heavy snowfall, that collectively carry the potential for dropping up to 15 centimetres of snow on Calgary, will determine how detrimental it will be for commuters on Tuesday.

“It’s really going to depend on when the snow comes in,” said Norton-Merrin. “If we get the majority of the snowfall in today and our crews are out all day, then the morning commute should be okay. However, if we get a very large accumulation early tomorrow morning, right before the morning commute, the challenge is that our crews are going to be stuck in the same traffic as everyone else.”

“Even though we may have a lot of equipment out on the roads, if it can’t move then it can’t make progress on the roads.”

The City encourages citizens to note the road conditions on Tuesday morning ahead of their drive. “We are asking people, when they get up in the morning, to have a look outside and see if it’s still snowing. They may want to delay their commute in or if they can work from home that would be great. However, if we get all of the accumulation today with very little overnight, then the roads should be in pretty good shape.”

