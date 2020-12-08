CALGARY -- Panorama Hills is the latest Calgary neighbourhood that will partake in phase two of a pilot project which aims to improve connectivity for citizens of all ages and abilities.

This pilot project features a mix of permanent and temporary measures that are fluid to change based on input from the public.

Permanent measures include pedestrian crossing improvements, as well as introducing traffic calming measures such as speed bumps.

Temporary measures introduced in early 2021 will transform streets to ensure that walking, biking, and skateboarding are safe experiences while maintaining a high level of entertainment.

Feedback will be collected throughout the experience to determine the effectiveness of the traffic measures.

Phase one was conducted in early November and collected input from residents of Panorama Hills, asking for areas that could be improved.

Calgarians can provide feedback on the measures on the city's website.