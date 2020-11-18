CALGARY -- The city announced on Wednesday the launch of a holiday campaign called #SupportLocalYYC to support local businesses for the second year in a row.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the city is encouraging Calgarians to help local businesses by spending their money in the city.

"Calgary businesses need our support now more than ever. The pandemic has hit businesses hard in a time when many were already challenged from a tough economy,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi said in a press release.

"Whether you order online from local companies, shop safely in person, or simply share your favorite Calgary brands and businesses with friends and family, I encourage every Calgarian to#SupportLocalYYC and shop safely this holiday season."

In the lead-up to the holiday shopping season, the city is asking Calgarians to shop locally online where possible, do curbside pickup, and if you’re going into the stores, wear your mask.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the city's business sector task force has showing support by serving as a conduit to the business community to share their immediate needs and find solutions.

"We are focused on being business-friendly over the long term, ensuring we are identifying all opportunities for improvement to City services that will enable our business community to be successful," said Sonya Sharp, Business and Local Economy leader, in a statement.

"Together with our partners, we are supporting the business community by creating connections, sharing resources and tools, and highlighting positive stories to inspire the community and spark further innovations that can benefit those in need."

According to the city, various permit fees for development and building waived for customers have totaled over $1.65 million, with current deferred fees of $816,000 as of Oct.1.

You can find more information about the campaign by visiting their website.



