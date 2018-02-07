A snow route parking ban that was issued on Monday has been lifted by the city.

The ban was lifted at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday and officials say crews have finished clearing priority routes.

The Snow Route Parking Ban has now been lifted. Thank you for helping our crews get their work done safely and efficiently by moving your vehicle. And thank you to our crews for working non-stop since Saturday with another significant storm on the way! #yyccrewlove #yycsnow pic.twitter.com/8fjJceEsJH — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) February 7, 2018

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Calgary and parts of Southern Alberta and Environment Canada says total snowfall amounts between 25 and 35 centimetres are expected over the next few days.

City officials say they will issue another parking ban in the coming days if necessary to deal with any accumulation.

“The snow is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. When the parking ban could be potentially called, if it’s called, is dependent on the accumulations we see then,” said Chris McGeachy, Roads Communications.

