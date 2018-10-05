A snow route parking ban that was implemented after a record snowfall earlier this week was lifted on Friday morning.

The parking ban went into effect on Wednesday morning after almost 40 cm of snow fell on the city, clogging major routes and side streets.

The restrictions are put in place to help crews clear the snow from major roadways, collector roads, access roads and bus routes.

During a snow route parking ban, parking is restricted on designated routes for up to 72 hours.

Crews from across southern Alberta were able to complete the clearing work early and the ban was lifted at 6:00 a.m. Friday.

The city says no vehicles were towed during the ban but about 1,500 tickets were issued to people who did not move their vehicles.

