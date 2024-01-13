City moves snow clearing crews to priority 2 routes like Kensington Road and Acadia

Snow clearing crews are now clearing major community and transit routes, like Kensington Road and Acadia Drive, the city announced in a media release issued Saturday morning.

That means plowing snow to the curb lane and applying material as necessary.

While no snow is in the forecast for the next couple of days, extreme cold temperatures and plunging wind-chill readings are forecast to continue through the weekend.

Crews are also continuing to work on pedestrian infrastructure such as overpasses, sidewalks, pathways and prioritized bus pads.

Motorists are advised to watch for potential trouble spots, such as hills, bridge decks and intersections.

Temperatures are forecast to remain extremely low until Monday.