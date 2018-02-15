City officials are advising that all of the residents of an apartment building in Airdrie where a young boy died eariler this month must have their boilers and heating units inspected by a professional.

The order was mailed to all of the residents of Crown Shores Condominium at 700 Willowbrook Road N.W. on Thursday.

The letter says that, due to a potential risk, all units and the venting must be inspected and documentation must be forwarded to the city by March 12, 2018.

The document also says that if the resident happens to refuse the inspection order, the city can take legal action.

The letter does not mention anything about the cost of the inspection.

The order comes just a week after the Airdrie Fire Department suggested that owners take those steps to protect themselves.

On February 4, all of the residents at the building were forced out at about 10:00 a.m. due to a carbon monoxide leak.

Later that day, authorities announced that 12-year-old Trai Schlicter, a resident of the building, died as a result of carbon monoxide exposure.

An investigation discovered that the leak came from a faulty boiler unit.

A statement from the building's board of directors and management, released earlier this week states:

“The past week has been heartbreaking and difficult for all members of our community. The board of directors is working closely with building management to cooperate fully with the investigation into this matter and take all appropriate steps going forward.”

(With files from Brenna Rose)